INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Dollars for Scholars (IADFS) held its 19th annual scholarship awards reception on May 12 in the junior/senior high school auditorium. Through the generosity of the community, and thoughtful memorials and bequests, more than $76,000 in scholarships were awarded.
Scholarships
- Advanced Family Eye Care – Dr. Doran Espe Memorial Scholarship presented to Kate Crawford
- Alvin and Goldie Peters Memorial Scholarship presented to Jace O’Brien
- BankIowa Scholarships presented to Zoey Ratchford, Megan Avenson, and Koby Donley
- Bar Association Award presented to Reese Martin
- Bill and Betty Hatfield Memorial Scholarship presented to Jacob Dinger
- Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse Scholarship presented to London Stoner
- Bob Ohl Memorial Scholarship presented to Madison Degreif
- Bruening Rock Products Scholarship presented to Sam Gorman
- Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary Scholarship presented to Cameron Ridder
- Buchanan County Soil & Water Conservation District Scholarship presented to Carson Frye
- Carl and Florence Kruempel Memorial Scholarship presented to Kennedy Lamphier
- Charles and Alice Bell Family Scholarship presented to Jacob Elzey
- Consolidated Energy Company Scholarship presented to Grace Avenson
- Corcoran Memorial Scholarship presented to Cameron Ridder
- Debbie Brodigan Memorial Scholarship presented to Kelsea Corbin
- Debbie Curry Memorial Scholarship presented to Nicole Higgins
- Declaration Chapter #278 Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship presented to Alivia Thomas
- Don Brown Memorial Scholarship presented to Jace O’Brien
- Donnie and Ruth Hearn Female Athlete of the Year Award presented to Brooke Beatty
- Donnie and Ruth Hearn Male Athlete of the Year Award presented to Koby Beatty
- Douglas Allen Anderson Memorial Scholarship presented to Amelia Eager
- East – West Football Scholarship presented to Koby Beatty
- Edwin Dukes Scholarship for the Class Valedictorian presented to Sophia Bertelli
- Emma Funk PEO Memorial Scholarships presented to Peyton Kohrs and Jaden Schwarting
- Eschen/Tarpy NAPA Scholarship presented to Ivan Soto
- Eva K. Tiffany Memorial Scholarship presented to Michaela Reed
- First United Methodist Church Scholarships presented to Sophia Bertelli ,
Delaney Martin, Shalaya Armstead, Molly Rothman, Grace Krueger, Jesse Ludwig, Justin Wood, and Tyler Osborne
- Frank and Sally Craig Scholarship for the Class Valedictorian presented to Jazlyn Smith
- Friends of Dollars for Scholars presented to Peyton Kohrs, Reese Martin, Kate Crawford, Makenzie Schroeder, Jacob Dinger, Tatum Stevens, Greta Aldrich, Jesse Ludwig, Megan Avenson, London Stoner, Madison Degreif, and Carissa Melka
- George R. Hood Memorial Scholarships presented to Grace Bohlken, Bryanne Bitterman, and Amelia Eager
- Gladys and Ralph Farris Estate Scholarships presented to Sophia Bertelli, Jazlyn Smith, Courtney Kelly, Peyton Kohrs, and Allison Broughton
- GMM – The Duane Geater Scholarships presented to Tyler Davis and Jasen Rice
- Hazel Grant Memorial Scholarship presented to Carissa Melka
- Hookanliner Sportsmen Club Scholarships presented to Benjamin Kremer and Ryan Eddy
- Hubert J. and Mildred M. Freeman Memorial Scholarship presented to Caleb Straw
- ICSD Administrators/District Managers Award presented to Sophia Bertelli
- Independence Community PTO Scholarships presented to Sophia Bertelli and Courtney Kelly
- Independence Fire Department Scholarship presented to Caleb Straw
- Independence Fraternal Order of Eagles presented to Hannah Johnson
- Independence Garden Club Scholarship presented to Carson Frye
- Independence Ladies Literary Scholarship presented to Zoe Lampe
- Independence Lions Club General Scholarship presented to Michaela Reed
- Independence Lions Club Speech Award presented to Molly Rothman
- Independence Rotary Club Scholarship presented to Jazlyn Smith
- Independence Teachers’ Association Scholarships presented to Sophia Bertelli
- Independence Teachers’ Association Scholarships presented to Noah Weber, Reese Martin, Kate Crawford, Jacob Elzey, and Jacob Dinger
- Janine K. Venzke Memorial Scholarship presented to Justin Wood
- Jeannie Neeley Mentoring Scholarship presented to Kennedy Lamphier
- John Hosmer Estate Scholarships presented to Grace Williams, Alivia Thomas, Tatum Stevens, and Greta Aldrich
- John L. Sr. and Viola (McBee) McMorris Memorial Scholarships presented to Hailey Hopkins and Craig Bantz
- Jonathan Dodge Memorial Scholarship presented to Grace Bohlken, Bryanne Bitterman, Shalaya Armstead, Sam Gorman, Audrey Stephens, and Ryan Bowers
- Jr. Wendling Memorial Scholarship presented to Makenzie Schroeder
- Julie Jack Memorial Scholarship presented to Brooke Beatty
- Knights of Columbus Scholarship presented to Zoey Ratchford
- Laura Handy Visual Arts Scholarship presented to Zoe Lampe
- Lester and Ken Hoffman Memorial Scholarship presented to London Stoner
- LTJG William J. Handy Memorial Scholarship presented to Reese Martin
- Mike Thomas Memorial Scholarships presented to Delaney Martin and Elijah Moritz
- Mustang Athletic Booster Club Scholarship presented to Benjamin Kremer, Kate Crawford, Ryan Eddy, and Koby Beatty
- Northeast Security Bank Business Scholarship presented to Hannah Johnson
- Orlan Snyder Memorial Scholarship presented to Carson Frye
- R & R Coffee Group Scholarship presented to Grace Williams
- Reeves Hall Memorial Scholarship presented to Molly Rothman
- Robert L. Wiediger, Esther Wiediger, and Mildred Wiediger Scholarships presented to Noah Weber, Hannah, Johnson, and Allison Broughton
- Roger J. Anderson Memorial Scholarship presented to Grace Avenson
- Ron Hess Memorial Scholarship presented to Spencer Campbell
- Ronald G. Grooms Estate Scholarship presented to Jasen Rice
- Rosencrans Family Scholarship presented to Carson Frye and Adeline Nabholz
- Rydell of Independence Scholarship presented to Ivan Soto
- Sheri Earles Memorial Scholarship presented to Brooke Beatty
- Shirley Terry Memorial Scholarship presented to Grace Williams
- St. John’s PTO Scholarship presented to Tyler Davis
- Steven and Linda Walthart Scholarship presented to Carson Frye
- Tuesday Evening Tennis Club and Independence Tennis Couples’ Association Scholarships presented to Noah Weber (boys) and Makenzie Schroeder and Nicole Higgins (girls)
- Valerie Martinson Medical Scholarships presented to Grace Krueger and Jaden Schwarting
- Valerie Martinson Memorial Scholarship presented to Michaela Reed
- VFW Auxiliary Scholarship presented to Benjamin Kremer
- Vicki Lynn Klotzbach Memorial Scholarship presented to Adeline Nabholz
- Wilbur H. Tiffany Memorial Scholarship presented to Courtney Kelly
- Women Celebrating Diversity Scholarship presented to Amelia Eager
- Zach Fischels Financial Planning Scholarship presented to Noah Weber
Independence Area Dollars for Scholars
IADFS is a locally operated and supported, non-profit, tax-exempt scholarship foundation organized to provide local students with financial aid, personal encouragement, and support to pursue higher levels of academic achievement.
Board members include: Erik Bohlken, president; Nancy Dodge, vice president; Jeff Rummel, treasurer; Rhonda Sheets, secretary; and members Bret Adams, Connie Arend, Shelly Bertelli, Duana Howard, Susan Johnson, Mikel Markey, Anne McMillan, Jordon Pilcher, Russell Reiter, and Stephanie Sailer.
The application scoring team consists of Connie Arend and Nancy Dodge. The investment and review committee is made up of Craig Johnson and Greg Torgerson.
Approximately 275 postsecondary educational institutions have pledged to maximize the benefits of scholarships managed by Dollars for Scholars affiliates. Almost one-fifth of these institutions match awards, further enhancing the benefit to Independence area students.
If you would like to make a donation:
- Mail to Independence Area Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 384, Independence, IA 50644
- Contact any one of the board members
For more information, go to www.independence.dollarsforscholars.org or email IndeeDFS@gmail.com.