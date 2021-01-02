January is National Blood Donor Month, and with the past nine months marked with evolving guidelines and new discoveries about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, donating safely may seem complicated or evoke feelings of uncertainty. Fortunately, the American Red Cross has the answer to many COVID-19 related questions to help you feel confident when making your next donation.
The need for blood donations is constant, and necessary now more than ever now that hospitals are resuming elective surgical procedures and patient treatment, according to the American Red Cross website.
Iowa hospitals and blood-donation centers sent out urgent calls for donations in the early months of the pandemic after countless blood-drives were canceled due to health concerns. However, by following updated safety precautions, the American Red Cross is making donating blood just as safe and simple as before, as well as providing more opportunities for donors to save lives.
What safety protocols can I expect to be taken when I go to donate blood?
The American Red Cross will only take donations from people who are eligible donors and who feel healthy at the time of donating. Eligible donors can expect to have their temperature taken by Red Cross staff before giving blood. In addition to following standard health, sterilizations, and sanitization protocols, staff will follow social distancing protocols, launder blankets used by platelet, Power Red, and AB Elite donors after each use, and wear face masks. Eligible donors will be asked to wear a face mask while giving blood as well.
Can I still donate blood if I get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Yes, although deferral times may vary on the type of vaccination received. Since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are inactivated or RNA-based, there is no deferral time for eligible blood donors, according to the American Red Cross website. Receiving an AstraZeneca or Janssen/J&J produced vaccine means eligible blood donors must wait two weeks before donating since the vaccine contains a replication-defective virus. Those who are vaccinated will receive a card (or printout) that includes the name of the COVID-19 vaccination received that the American Red Cross recommends bringing to your next donation. Regardless if an individual has received a vaccination or not, they must be symptom-free at the time of giving blood.
Can I donate if I have recovered from COVID-19?
Yes, especially convalescent plasma. The American Red Cross website states that a donor must postpone their appointment at least 14 days following a positive test and/or diagnosis with COVID-19. However, those who have fully recovered from the virus are encouraged to donate since their blood plasma may contain COVID-19 antibodies that can help treat hospitalized coronavirus patients.
OK, now where can I donate?
Here is a list of local upcoming drives, or you can find a drive near you by visiting the American Red Cross website www.redcrossblood.org or the LifeServe website www.lifeservebloodcenter.org under “events” tab.
Red Cross
Quasqueton City Hall, 113 Water St North
Friday, Jan. 15
12 to 4:30 p.m.
Independence First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Ave NW
Monday, Jan. 18
1 to 6 p.m.
LifeServe
Tuesday, February 9
Buchanan County Health Center
Wellness Center