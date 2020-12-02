Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Andy and Casey Allen, Don Shonka, and Roger Allen

Andy and Casey Allen (left) of The Trendy Tulip present a donation to Operation 11th Hour committee members and veterans Don Shonka and Roger Allen.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The generosity of our community and its support of the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial became evident in October.

Fueled by a donation of decorative pumpkins from Operation 11th Hour committee member and veteran Don Shonka, shoppers at The Trendy Tulip were offered the opportunity to make a free will donation to support the upkeep of the memorial, located on the courthouse grounds around the statue of Lady Liberty. In return, they could select a pumpkin to take home.

According to business owner Casey Allen, many just dropped a donation in the collection jar without taking a pumpkin.

The simple event raised $402. Shonka hopes to repeat, if not expand, the number or type of pumpkins or squash next year.

Visit www.Operation11thHour.org to learn about the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial or to make a donation. The site also gives details on purchasing a paver or brick to recognize the service of any veteran; they do not have to be from Buchanan County.

The Operation 11th Hour Fund is a special project fund of the Buchanan County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. All gifts to Operation 11th Hour are tax deductible as allowed by law.

