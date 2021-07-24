Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

City Watering Baskets Ed Miller

Ed Miller has been watering the downtown flower baskets first thing most mornings all summer.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Visitors to downtown have enjoyed the hanging flower baskets and the new flower pots all summer. Despite the heat, the flowers have survived pretty well.

Contributing to this effort has been Ed Miller of Independence Parks and Recreation. Starting at 5 a.m., Mondays through Fridays, Ed takes the little pickup with the special water tank and hose around town watering the city flowers. His route covers about 50 baskets of begonias, 20 large flower pots, plus flowers in the city parks.

According to Bob Beatty, Parks and Recreation director, the flowers are given a little fertilizer mid-summer to keep them blooming. He added that people really appreciate the great job Ed does.

