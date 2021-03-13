INDEPENDENCE – A second public meeting to discuss the Downtown Revitalization plan was held on February 25 at Heartland Acres Event Center. The event was live streamed on Facebook by the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce and shared by the Independence Bulletin Journal.
Last year, the consulting firm MSA Professional Services Inc. was been hired by the City of Independence to complete all aspects of a downtown revitalization plan. They were to collect data, speak with stakeholders, and engage the public for input and insights. A project team and a steering committee were created. The project team consists of Al Roder, George Lake, Lisa Kremer, and Nikki Barth. The Master Plan Steering Committee is made up of Heather Federspiel, Steve Ohl, Julie Schwarting, Casey Allen, Tabra Stelter, Kriss McGraw, Judy Olsen, Leanne Harrison, Crystal Blin, Casey Stoner, Shelly Whited, Zach Boss, Deb Hanna, and Todd Sherrets.
Presenting survey results on behalf of MSA were Jim Holz and Shawn O’Shea.
The project boundaries were set as 3rd Street NE, 6th Avenue NE, 2nd Street SE and 3rd Avenue SW.
At a meeting last fall, the public was invited to use an online crowdsource map application to mark areas of interest in the downtown project area as a “community asset,” a “development opportunity,” or an area for “improvement.” The results shared at the February meeting included:
Community Assets
- Malek Theater restoration
- View of the river
- Old Mill building
- 1st Street E as the heart of the historic district
- Churches
- The Old Munson Library
- Buchanan County Courthouse
- Electric car plug-ins by Veteran’s Park
Development Opportunities
- Upper-story apartments could be renovated for more desirable rentals
- Backs of buildings for outdoor dining along the river in the summers
Improvements
- Handicap accessibility at the post office
- Pedestrian bridge over the river to connect the trail
- Property improvements along 1st Street E with maybe public art
- Create a downtown gateway
- Drive-in parking instead of parallel
- Difficult to drive slow along 1st Street E
- Clean up the back of storefronts that are along the river
The existing conditions were reviewed next. This included not only how the space was used (i.e., parking, residential, dining, service, retail shops, etc.), it also covered the state of building conditions. Looking at the current conditions lead into ideas for possible changes or improvements based on public input. While some changes dealt with overhauling buildings, some were smaller, like incorporating more flowers and seating. Leveraging the strengths of the downtown area (historical architecture, Wapsipinicon River access, and diversity of businesses) was important.
The presentation took less than 20 minutes. The rest of the meeting was opened up for comments and a time to review information panels set up to allow social distancing.
The crowd was encouraged to review the project documents at www.independencedowntownplan.wordpress.com and to fill out a survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VDJVMDZ if they had not already.
“The steering committee has been impressed with MSA,” said committee member Crystal Blin. “They have listened and incorporated our ideas into the plan. MSA is in this for the long haul. We need people to step up. We need people to volunteer to work on projects, whether short-term or long-term.”
“We had a nice turnout for the public open house,” said Nikki Barth, another committee member and the chamber director. “I hope with the backing of our community as a whole, we can take this plan and use it as a guide to make Independence an even better place to live, work, and play.”
The project schedule calls for a final committee meeting in March. Afterwards, the approved committee draft will go to Independence Planning and Zoning Board for review and comment. Then the package will go to the city council in April.