INDEPENDENCE – People who enjoy strolling downtown may have noticed music playing last week near Brimmer Park as a system was being tested. They are a result of some comments that came up as part of the downtown revitalization initiative, where various people mentioned the need for a speaker system downtown.
“I remember the “MASH” [TV show] speaker that was at the bank corner playing music from the KOUR radio station,” said Nikki Barth.
Barth, who happens to be the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce director, was part of a citizen contingent to research speaker systems. The group was given a tour of Anamosa recently to learn more about how that community uses its system.
“They let us know what they would have done differently as well,” said Barth.
The system used by the community of Anamosa, called Street Sounds, is from AirNetix, LLC of Smyrna, Georgia. The system is installed throughout the United States, including the Eastern Iowa communities of Le Claire, Belle Plaine, and Tipton.
As part of the speaker project, downtown businesses were contacted for their opinions. Of the 37 businesses contacted, there a handful of “neutral” responses, but not one was strictly opposed.
The plan would be to install speakers along 1st Street from the bridge to city hall and along 2nd Avenue NE and 3rd Avenue NE for one block each. Each pair of speakers is connected to a Wi-Fi repeater that communicates directly to a central controller or with another repeater in a “daisy-chain” link. The controller and software can adjust individual speakers based on traffic noise or events or the needs of a nearby business or resident.
Barth and the task force envision the system could play light music to enhance the downtown shopping experience, or be used as a public address system during events like the Fourth of July parade, downtown trick or treating, or Jingle on Main. The system also allows for pre-recorded announcements or advertising to be played at timed intervals.
“We could play the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ every morning,” said Barth.
The cost of the system as currently envisioned is $25,000. Funding would come from grants and other sources, like community donations or sponsorships.
The downtown revitalization project is spearheaded by the City of Independence. The city hired MSA Professional Services last spring to “evaluate opportunities, strategies, and infrastructure in the area generally described as downtown Independence.”
A steering committee of about 12, comprised of representatives of the city council, area businesses, public agencies, and the general public, was formed last year, and a community survey was sent out. The survey data was reviewed, and a first draft of a revitalization plan is now under consideration. The draft may be viewed online at https://independencedowntownplan.wordpress.com/documents/ (Editor’s Note: no hyphens in the URL).
A community meeting to discuss the plan will be scheduled for February.