MANCHESTER – Molly Olson, DO, has joined at Regional Family Health in Manchester, providing family medicine and obstetric care to the community. Olson earned her bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University. She attended medical school at Des Moines University, and completed her residency at the University of Wisconsin.
Dr. Olson, a northeast Iowa native, said, “I grew up outside of Winthrop where my dad practiced as a veterinarian for many years. My husband is also from Iowa, and we are both excited to be closer to our families.”
Olson expressed her excitement to get started, stating, “I’m looking forward to getting to know new patients and working together to help them lead the happiest, healthiest lives possible.”
Please welcome Dr. Olson to the RMC family!