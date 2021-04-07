WINTHROP – Regional Family Health (RFH) is excited to announce Dr. Molly Olson will now be providing OB and family practice health care at the Winthrop clinic, in addition to her current position at the Manchester clinic.
Starting April 9, Dr. Olson will begin caring for patients at the Winthrop clinic on Friday afternoons from 1 to 5 p.m.
Olson is excited about this new addition and shared, “I was formerly known as Molly Slattery, a small town girl who grew up just outside of Winthrop. So, I am excited to provide OB and family health care to a community close to my heart.”
To schedule an appointment with her or any of the other family practice providers in Winthrop, call 319-935-3343.