INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Substance Abuse Coalition of Buchanan County are hosting a collection site for the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Buchanan County Courthouse.
Due to coronavirus concerns, this year’s event will be contactless. People will be able to drive up and drop off unused, expired, or unwanted drugs and medications, including veterinary medications. Drugs do not need to be in the original package.
While this initiative does not include sharps and needles, those items will still be collected if they are in a puncture-resistant container, such as a laundry detergent bottle. They will later be transferred to Buchanan County Health Center for proper disposal.
Items not accepted include inhalers, test strips, thermometers, glass, gauze, or other non-drug products and equipment.
The purpose of this event is to allow citizens to safely and properly dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired drugs and medications, keeping them from contaminating landfills and water supplies. It also helps combat the growing problem of prescription drug and medication abuse among teens and young adults, which can oftentimes lead to unintentional overdose deaths.
This initiative is completely anonymous, and no names are collected. Any names that may be affixed to medication containers do not need to be removed, as all items are incinerated at the conclusion of the event.
If you cannot make the event, please use the secure drug drop box near the sheriff’s office garage door. The drop box is available year-round for anonymous disposal of any and all types of unwanted drugs and medications, including illegal drugs.
Questions or comments about this event may be directed to Deputy Cory Hartmann at 319-334-2568.