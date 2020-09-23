INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce held the Third Annual Independence Rubber Duck Derby on Saturday, Sept. 26 after being postponed due to low river levels of the Wapsipinicon River and a constant breeze from the south.
Saturday’s conditions were better with a bit more current and only a slight breeze. The 422 ducks were dropped a little after 11 a.m. with the help of youthful volunteers. Chamber Director Nikki Barth documented the launch with a Facebook Live video.
The winning ducks traveled the course, about two long city blocks, in just a few minutes. At the end of the course members and leaders of the Independence High School Bass Club were ready to catch and recover the ducks with the help of waders, a large fishing net, and kayaks. Again, Barth produced a Facebook video to show all the action and suspense of who would win.
After picking the winning ducks out of the river, the volunteers started the task of collecting the non-winners. They had paddle upstream and walk along the shore to collect the bulk of the ducks, but kept an eye out for the ‘Last Place’ duck. The last duck was also a winner.
Prizes and winners were:
- First place: $500 cash – Tyler Davis.
- Second place: Yeti Tundra 35 cooler – Susie Bevans.
- Third place: $125 in Chamber Bucks – John Klotzbach
- Last Place: 5 free tickets for the 2021 Derby – Andi McConnell