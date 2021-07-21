Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dunlap Motors is the American Legion Post 30 July bsiness of the month. Veterans at the announcement with Dunlap personnel (from left) were Fred Smock (Dunlap general manager), Bob Hughes, Roger Allen, Richard Dillon, Mike Smock, John Willard, David Dunlap (Dunlap CEO), Carl Scharff, Jack Aldinger, and Denny Vaughn.

INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Post 30 selected Dunlap Motors as the next $100 award winner in its business of the month contest for July.

The designated business is selected from a pool of suggestions from Post 30 members. After receiving the $100, that business will hold its own drawing and award the winner a $100 credit toward its products and services.

In May, Marj Lappe’s name was drawn for a Hardware Hank $100 gift certificate. The June winner was Dennis Scherbring, who received a $100 to use at the Independence Fareway.

According to Post rules, the business can only be selected once in a 12-month period. The business nominated must be located in the area covered by Post 30 (Independence and Rowley).

For more information, contact Post 30 Commander Bob Hocken at 319-361-7591.

