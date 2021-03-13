Wednesday, March 3, was a busy day for the Independence Eagles. January Rowland, director of the Independence Area Food Pantry, and Donald Mumm, president of the local Eagles, met with Sally Ward, manager of the Independence Walmart, in the morning to accept a check for $3,500. This generous donation will be divided between the two organizations.
For the food pantry, this will provide a lot of food for many families during a very stressful time for all of us. Because the food pantry can purchase items through the USDA for pennies on the dollar, a lot of meals will be provided.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles will be using this money to continue helping families and organizations in our community whenever we see a need that we can help resolve. With the help of so many who are willing to donate and allow us to be the service organization we want to be. “People Helping People” is what we are all about.
The afternoon was spent at the Otter Creek “Buchanan County” Animal Shelter in Hazleton. Rhonda Reid, one of the directors, gave an overview of how the shelter came to be and how it is now providing a “no kill” place for all small pets to be sent and cared for while waiting to be placed in their “forever home.”
Rhonda explained how they are blessed with a caring community who are willing to donate not only money but a lot of their supplies. Everything from the necessities, food, litter, and bedding to towels, soaps (laundry, antibacterial, and dish), brooms, trash bags, etc.
Rhonda talked about all of the fundraising activities they have throughout the year to help support the shelter. There are many volunteers who spend a couple of hours a week to help keep the shelter clean and care for the animals.
All animals are spayed or neutered before they are sent to their new forever home. Rhonda said they are so thankful for the local veterinarians who volunteer their time and services.
She also wanted to especially thank her sister, Shelly Reid, a local veterinarian from Jesup, who was one of the original board members who made the shelter possible. Dr. Shelly Reid still volunteers 10 to 12 hours a week and answers any questions they have about the care of pets.
We were given a tour of the facility by Val Decker, one of the staff, and we were very impressed at how large this facility is. The wonderful care given to all of the animals was very apparent, and you could immediately see how they all wanted a little attention from Val. During our tour and the conversation, you knew that these pets were getting the best care possible.
We were pleased to present them a $250 donation. Thank you, Rhonda and Val.