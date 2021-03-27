INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4544 recently honored two students, Jazlyn Smith and Kelsea Corbin, whom they feel “make a difference” to the community. The students were nominated by Val Maximovich, volunteer and mentor coordinator for the Independence Community School District. They were invited to submit an application for review by the Eagles.
Jazlyn Smith
Jazlyn is the daughter of Jim and Kathy Smith. Among her achievements, Jazlyn listed earning six college credits while maintaining a 4.0 GPA in high school. She was designated first in her class. She has earned first place awards nine years for her stories and poems in the Iowa Reading Association contests for the Northeast Iowa District. The placed first twice at the state level and has published a poem in the Creative Communications Book.
Jazlyn been involved in several school musical and speech groups and events, and was recognized as “Best of Center” for both solo and ensemble performances. She has been a part of Honor Band, and received many awards for storytelling and other speech categories. In addition to band and speech, Jazlyn has been involved in theater, sports, Future Problem Solving, choir, reading, photography, art, school concession booth, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, and Silver Cord.
She has served as a vice president of student council and as co-president of National Honor Society. Outside of school, Jazlyn has volunteered with her church worship band, church nursery, and Vacation Bible School.
Jazlyn plans to attend Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Missouri, to become a high school English teacher. She hopes to coach drums and theatre while writing books and running a photography studio in her spare time. Her goal is to empower the next generation with not only the knowledge of literature but also on how to be good individuals with upstanding morals.
Kelsea Corbin
Kelsea is the daughter of Tami and Kevin Corbin. In addition to her parents, attending the Eagles presentation were her sister Kally, and her two grandmothers – Barb Corbin and Linda Steffen.
Kelsea graduated midterm and fulfilled her Silver Cord hours in three years. She was heavily involved with Relay For Life, including being a children’s activity leader. She also volunteered for the school mentoring program, was a classroom volunteer assisting elementary children with behavioral disabilities, served as a volleyball assistant coach, sang in the school choir, and assisted with the Careers on Wheels events.
Outside of school, Kelsea was active in the local food pantry, Vacation Bible School, church choir, FFA, and 4-H.
“Since I graduated in January, I have been working at East Elementary in various places,” said Kelsea. “Right now I am planning on moving to Cedar Falls to get a degree in esthiology! As a side job, I will continue working with my goats. Hopefully when I graduate college, I will be able to start my own business!”
In Conclusion
In summing up the awards presentation, Don Mumm, Independence Eagles president, reiterated what was on each “Student Who Makes a Difference”’ certificate: “It is comforting to know you will be one of the Leaders of Tomorrow. Congratulations.”