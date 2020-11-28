INDEPENDENCE – Members of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4544 in Independence gathered Tuesday to put together boxes teeming with groceries for 25 families to have a Thanksgiving feast.
“We normally do 10 boxes, said Eagles President Don Mumm, “but the need was much greater this year.”
The Eagles have put together the holiday boxes for at least five years.
The recipients were selected by Buchanan County Operation Threshold. The food was bought with money from fundraisers and donations from local businesses.
Each box contained a ham, a turkey roll, potatoes, gravy, cans of mixed vegetables, celery, carrots, rolls and butter, a gallon of milk, cranberry sauce, dressing, a pumpkin pie, and of course whipped topping.
The Eagles thank the public for their support, as well as the following businesses: Walmart, Fareway, BankIowa, Northeast Security Bank, Thrivent, and West Liberty Foods.
The Independence Eagles meet twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Don Mumm at 319-334-3888 to join.