INDEPENDENCE – The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4544 of Independence presented three awards at their meeting on Tuesday, June 9.
Val Maximovich
A grant for a Child Abuse Prevention program was bestowed to Independence Community Schools Mentor and Volunteer Coordinator Val Maximovich. The grant was in the amount of $500. The Eagles have supported the Mentoring and Volunteer programs for many years.
Caroline Reyner
Despite there being no in-person Dollars for Scholars award night this year, the Independence Eagles presented Caroline Reyner a $500 scholarship. Caroline has been involved in numerous band and choir activities, including all-state band, Silver Cord, National Honor Society, church activities, giving instrumental lessons, and playing Taps for Memorial Day and other events. She plans to attend South Dakota State University, where she will major in music and mechanical engineering.
Emma Hansen
Every year, the Eagles present a “Student Who Makes a Difference” certificate. This year, the group selected Emma Hansen. The certificate lauded her accomplishments and involvement in a variety of organizations.
Her school activities include choir (Divisi); concert, marching, pep, and honor band; cross country; fall play; golf; speech; musical; Silver Cord; student council; NHS; and the “Arrive Alive” program.
Emma’s community activities include Mustang Way Park landscaping, public library volunteer, Relay For Life, Memorial Day band, and Camp Creamery.
At church, her involvement includes Sunday school, VBS, and landscaping.
The certificate states, in part:
“Emma recognizes what can be accomplished when time is respected and time is invested. Emma and her genuine spirit and goodness are what’s good about this country, and represents the best of the Independence community, and represents the best that this life has to offer.
“Emma is a joyous presence wherever her life’s journey takes her. Emma always shows compassion and kindness; she always tries to create moments of value and makes a daily investment in people; and tries to uplift the human spirit in every person she meets.”
Emma plans to go to Grandview College this fall and get her degree in secondary history education. She the plans to continue her college education to earn a master’s degree in higher education or sociology.