INDEPENDENCE – At the regular meeting of the Independence Eagles, the prize winners for our raffle were drawn. This raffle is to fund our $500 scholarship that will be presented at the Dollars for Scholars awards night to be held in May.
- Half hog winners: Don Shonka, Larry Miller, Robert Hughes, and Derek Flaucher
- $100 Walmart gift card winner: Missy Longdale
- $25 Fareway gift card winner: Donna Boos
- Winner of the pencil set made and donated by the veterans home in Dubuque: Jack Ellyson
We want to thank you, Terry Fairchild and Al Wulfekuhle, for donating the hogs, and Tom Taylor at Marks Locker for donating all of the processing. And also want to say thank you to Sally Ward, manager at Walmart; Russ Federspiel, manager at Fareway; and the veterans in Dubuque.
We also made a donation to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital for $456. That is two years of the $19 a month they ask for to support all of the great work they do. These donations are how they can ensure all children can come to them at no cost if they do not have the means or insurance to pay for a child’s care.
One of the reasons we made this donation is because Danny Thomas, the founder of St Jude Children’s Research Hospital was a long-time Eagles member.