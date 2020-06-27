INDEPENDENCE – After seeing the list of names of property owners cited for not mowing, Fred Miller raised the issue with his fellow Independence Eagles.
The group decided to offer their help to people who could not for some reason (i.e., financial or health) mow their property in time to avoid being fined for having a “nuisance” property. The Eagles are working with Independence Code Enforcement Officer Todd Sherrets to get addresses of people in need.
“We are not getting into the lawn care business,” said Eagles President Don Mumm. “We’re just trying to be community minded.”
If you know anyone who may be eligible for this service, contact Mumm at 319-334-3888.