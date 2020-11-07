WINTHROP – East Buchanan FFA and National Honor Society took two hours out of their day on October 24 to help clean out the 100-year-old basement of the Winthrop Historical Center (WHC). Members helped take old boards, lose dust/debris, and metal out of the basement into a trailer. The metal was then donated to the Winthrop Little League and the debris/boards were disposed of.
The WHC is the only old building left in Winthrop, having been the Winthrop State Bank on the main level with the Masonic Hall upstairs and a barbershop/insurance business in the basement level, which was where the kids were working. The WHC has an agricultural section, a veterans’ center with pictures of local veterans, and a collection of uniforms. The popular Winthrop School Room displays the Winthrop High School graduation composites and memorabilia. A 1950s kitchen, wedding gown collection, business memorabilia, and Winthrop city and local history are additional areas on display.
Plans for the Winthrop Historical Center are to continue restoring the building and adding a handicap-accessible bathroom on the main level. Eventually, parts of the collection will be moved from the upper level where it is now to the main level.
Through the winter the WHC is open by appointment only. You may contact Ann Slattery at 319-290-1178, Missy Cook at 319-521-5309, or Nancy Murphy at 319-981-4915 to schedule an appointment.
The WHC will be open for the Christmas on Madison from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 6.