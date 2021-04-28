The East Buchanan FFA chapter traveled to Des Moines for the 93rd Iowa FFA State Leadership Conference. The conference was held from Sunday, April 18 through Tuesday, April 20 at the Iowa Events Center and Wells Fargo Arena this year. East Buchanan had 14 members proudly wear their FFA jackets during this time, competing in multiple events and being honored with multiple awards.
East Buchanan FFA was recognized as an ambassador award winner for helping raise funds for the Iowa FFA Foundation. These funds are used to help the Iowa FFA Association run events, conferences, give awards, and provide FFA members a chance to grow in their personal development.
East Buchanan FFA is the 6th place winner in the Supreme National Chapter Award Program, thus advancing the chapter’s application to nationals for the 6th year in a row. The National Chapter Award program encourages participating chapters to plan activities and carry them out with a successful Program of Activities. Chapters are recognized for outstanding achievement in the areas of Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture.
The East Buchanan FFA Agricultural Biotechnology team had a strong showing placing 12th out of 54 teams and earning a gold rating. This contest is designed to provide the student an opportunity to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of Biotechnology. The individuals who participated in the event completed several activities including a general knowledge exam and an identification activity. The team members also collaborated in a team activity relating to biotechnology principles. The Agricultural Biotechnology team consisted of Gwen Cabalka, Ella Cook, Frankie Dolan, and Hannabelle Erickson.
Bethany Cook was selected to serve on the Iowa FFA State Auditing Committee. Bethany, along with 11 other members across the state, were tasked with going through the state finances for the 2020-2021 year and making recommendations on future expenses in a report. The report was then read aloud to delegates from each chapter across the state during the business session for approval.
Lucas Tempus and Carter Rosburg represented the East Buchanan FFA Chapter by taking the Greenhand Quiz. This quiz is only available to high school freshmen and consists of 100 questions relating to their knowledge of FFA, Supervised Agricultural Experiences, and Agricultural Education. Lucas and Carter both earned a silver rating for their efforts.
The Iowa FFA Degree is the highest degree awarded to members from the Iowa FFA Association, with only the American Degree higher. This year four members were awarded this from East Buchanan: Gwen Cabalka, Kirby Cook, Emma Kress and Connor Williams. To receive the Iowa FFA Degree, FFA members must meet the following standards: 1) Have been an active FFA member for at least 24 months; 2) Have completed at least two years of systematic instruction in agricultural education; 3) Have earned and productively invested at least $1,500 or worked at least 375 hours in a Supervised Agricultural Experience Program; 4) Have a satisfactory scholastic record; 5) Have demonstrated leadership abilities from a specific list of activities; 6) Have completed 25 hours of community service; and 7) Have participated in at least five different FFA activities above the local level.
For the first time, the East Buchanan FFA was named a state champion in the Parliamentary Procedure leadership development event. East Buchanan FFA will represent the state of Iowa at the National FFA Convention and Expo in October and compete against other teams from across the country. This event was composed of five members organized to chair and act out parliamentary procedures. This event provides trained officers and informed members on the correct conduct of organization affairs with training in democratic affairs. This team was made up of Lauren Beyer, Kirby Cook, Samuel Cook, Keeley Kehrli, Kaitlyn Kortenkamp, and Charli Sherman.
Another first happened at this year’s conference as Trey Johnson was named a state champion in the Turfgrass Proficiency Award area. Proficiency Award winners have excelled in their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Programs. These awards are designed to encourage members to develop specialized skills that will apply toward a future career. Trey’s application will now advance to nationals to be judged against applicants from all across the country.
As you can see the 93rd Iowa FFA State Leadership Conference was a success. This success gives the chapter something to continue to strive for as we continue paving the way for gold standards within the East Buchanan FFA chapter.