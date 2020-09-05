On Monday, August 31, the National FFA Organization recognized the East Buchanan FFA Chapter as a 3-Star Chapter for the Supreme National Chapter Award. Three stars is the highest ranking a chapter can achieve in the organization, and this will mark the third year in a row that East Buchanan has earned this honor.
Being named a 3-Star Chapter was awarded to just 13 chapters in Iowa.
The National Chapter Award program encourages chapters to plan activities and carry them out with a successful Program of Activities (POA). Chapters are recognized for outstanding achievement in the areas of Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture.
The East Buchanan FFA Chapter will be recognized at the National FFA Convention and Expo in October.