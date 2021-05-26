WINTHROP – Electrical safety is something that we don’t normally think of when we are on the farm. However, this is something that should not be overlooked.
As farmers are working in the fields and around their operations, they encounter dangerous, high-voltage electrical pieces of equipment every day. The East Buchanan FFA chapter would like to remind producers to stay safe while working at their craft, and the chapter is able to donate “Danger: High Voltage” signs for producers who would like them.
These signs were donated to the chapter by a local producer, Richard Machacek. His son, Andrew Machacek, says, “Farming is a difficult and hazardous occupation. Days can run long, and dangerous mistakes can happen in seconds. A sign, or a simple reminder, can make the difference in keeping farmers/operators safe.”
If you are interested in obtaining these signs, please reach out to the East Buchanan FFA Chapter at ebffa@east-buc.k12.ia.us and the chapter will send out representatives to assist in hanging up these important reminders.