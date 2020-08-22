DES MOINES – The Iowa State Fair may have been cancelled for 2020, but East Buchanan FFA members brought their livestock projects down to Des Moines to participate in the 2020 Fair Special Edition.
This year was unlike normal years. Attendance was kept down to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Exhibitors were able to keep their projects at the fairgrounds for check-in and during the shows. After each member was done exhibiting, the projects were able to leave the fairgrounds.
East Buchanan FFA had four members exhibit livestock projects this year. Keeley Kehrli and Alexa Riniker exhibited three pigs each in the pig show on Friday, August 14, while Charli Sherman exhibited two meat goats in the meat goat shows on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15. Keegan Kehrli exhibited five broiler chickens in the poultry show on Saturday, August 15.
All four members did a fantastic job with their projects.