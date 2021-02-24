WINTHROP – We only have three days of school during FFA Week, so we are planning for those days.
Monday
- Corn Kernel Count
The student body will be able to guess the number of kernels in the jar located in the office. The closest guess to the correct amount wins a prize.
- Agriculture Trivia
The student body will be emailed a quiz to take during Buc Time. The person with the most right answers wins a prize.
Tuesday
- FFA T-Shirt Day
FFA members are asked to wear their favorite FFA shirt to school for the sub-district contests that night in Alburnett.
Wednesday
- Soybean Seed Count
The student body will be able to guess the number of kernels in the jar located in the office. The closest guess to the correct amount wins a prize.
