Ingels meets with EB FFA

State Representative Chad Ingles (left) recently met with East Buchanan FFA Chapter members Ella Cook and Gwen Cabalka, and Mr. Jon Does, chapter advisor.

 Courtesy Photo

WINTHROP – We only have three days of school during FFA Week, so we are planning for those days.

Monday

- Corn Kernel Count

The student body will be able to guess the number of kernels in the jar located in the office. The closest guess to the correct amount wins a prize.

- Agriculture Trivia

The student body will be emailed a quiz to take during Buc Time. The person with the most right answers wins a prize.

Tuesday

- FFA T-Shirt Day

FFA members are asked to wear their favorite FFA shirt to school for the sub-district contests that night in Alburnett.

- Agriculture Trivia

The student body will be emailed a quiz to take during Buc Time. The person with the most right answers wins a prize.

Wednesday

- Soybean Seed Count

The student body will be able to guess the number of kernels in the jar located in the office. The closest guess to the correct amount wins a prize.

- Agriculture Trivia

The student body will be emailed a quiz to take during Buc Time. The person with the most right answers wins a prize.

