Following is a listing of special church services related to the upcoming Easter holiday. To add your congregation’s Holy Week worship plans to this list, call the Independence Bulletin Journal at 319-334-2557 or email news@bulletinjournal.com.
INDEPENDENCE
Cornerstone Church
Sunday, April 4 – Easter breakfast buffet at 9:30 a.m. prior to service.
Hope Wesleyan Church
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Please call the church at 319-334-7148 to register so they may plan for social distancing.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Sunday, March 28 – Palm Sunday, traditional worship at 8 a.m., family activities at 9:15 a.m., and contemporary worship at 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, April 1 – Maundy Thursday services, 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday services, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 8 a.m. traditional worship, 10:30 a.m. contemporary worship.
Indee Community Bible Church
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter brunch, 9 a.m., Celebration Service, 10:15 a.m.
Living Water Church
Sunday, March 28 – Palm Sunday, Special Testimonial Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Sharing how Jesus has impacted your life!
Thursday, April 1 – full “Passover and Seder” meal and service, 6 to 8 p.m. A complete Jewish traditional Passover service. Please call 319-327-4640 in advance for reservations.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. Easter Celebration Service begins at 10:30 a.m.
Prairie Lakes Church
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 – 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Children’s programming at 9 a.m. only
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Sunday, March 27 – Palm Sunday, national speaker/singer Paul Koleske, 3 p.m., free event. Listen in parking lot on radio station 97.1 FM.
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 1 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 – Easter Saturday, vigil service, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, mass at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
FAIRBANK
Immaculate Conception Church
Thursday, April 1 – Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 12 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 8:30 a.m.
JESUP
American Lutheran Church
Thursday, April 1 – Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday service, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter services, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, March 28 – Palm Sunday, 10 a.m., church sanctuary
Thursday, April 1 – Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m., church sanctuary
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 7 p.m., church sanctuary
Sunday, April 4 – Easter sunrise service at Cedar Crest Cemetery, 6:30 a.m. (in case of rain, at city park gazebo). Easter service in church sanctuary, 10 a.m.
Jesup Bible Fellowship
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
St. Athanasius Church
Saturday, March 27 – Palm Sunday weekend, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 28 – Palm Sunday, 8:30 a.m.
Thursday, April 1 – Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 – Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.
MANCHESTER
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
Thursday, April 1 – Holy Thursday – 7 p.m., Fr. Gabriel
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday – 1 p.m., Fr. Gabriel
Saturday, April 3 – Holy Saturday, 8 p.m., Fr. Gabriel
Sunday, April 4 – Easter – 7:30 a.m., Fr. Kremer; 9:30 a.m., Fr. Gabriel
MASONVILLE
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 7 p.m., Deacon Dave Loecke
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 9:30 a.m., Deacon Dave Loecke
OELWEIN
Sacred Heart Church
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 – Holy Saturday, 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 10:30 a.m.
ROWLEY
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, March 28 – Palm Sunday, 9 a.m.
Thursday, April 1 – Ecumenical Maundy Thursday service with Holy Communion at the United Methodist Church of Rowley, 7 p.m. Social distancing and masking guidelines apply.
Friday, April 2 – Ecumenical Good Friday service, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter worship with Holy Communion, 9 a.m.
Please mask and maintain six feet of distance between family groups. Masks available at church, if needed. An online version of all of these services may be found on the church’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Ask Pastor Lisa Ross Thedens for the link.
STANLEY
Stanley Union Church
Sunday, March 27 – Palm Sunday, 9:30 a.m.
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 9:30 a.m.
WINTHROP
Church of Christ United
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, in person at 7 p.m. and livestreamed/online. Prayer vigil from 8 p.m. on Good Friday until 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday (livestreamed).
Sunday, April 4 – Easter Sunrise Service, no in-person service, online at 7 a.m. and after. In-person at 10:30 a.m. and livestreamed/online.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 – Easter Saturday, vigil service, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, mass at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.