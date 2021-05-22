WINTHROP – On Sunday May 2, the East Buchanan FFA chapter held its 9th annual awards program. During this program, the FFA recognized those who achieved amazing accomplishments throughout the 2020-21 school year. This year’s program looked a bit different do to some COVID restrictions but, nonetheless, the East Buchanan FFA chapter persevered.
At this banquet, we were able to say goodbye and thank the retiring seniors for all the work they have done, installed honorary degree members, and installed our new 2021-22 East Buchanan FFA officer team.
We began the night recognizing our career development events (CDEs). These are competitions that members are able to prepare for and compete in against schools from around the sub-district, district, and state. These competitions vary greatly from one to the next, and some events may only be available to specific grade levels. The three levels are: 1) sub-districts, the first round consisting of FFA chapters from East Buchanan to West Dubuque to Linn-Mar; 2) districts, FFA chapters from the entire northeast part of Iowa; and 3) state, all the FFA chapters in the Iowa.
Without further ado, the members who represented East Buchanan FFA within these CDEs are:
- The East Buchanan FFA agricultural biotechnology team had a strong showing, placing 12th out of 54 teams and earning a gold rating. This contest is designed to provide the student an opportunity to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of biotechnology. The individuals who participated in the event completed several activities, including a general knowledge exam and an identification activity. The members also collaborated on a team activity relating to biotechnology principles. The team consisted of Gwen Cabalka, Ella Cook, Frankie Dolan, and Hannabelle Erickson.
- Ella Cook represented our chapter in the chapter website contest this year. She was asked to navigate through our chapter’s website and explain the website and its pages to the judges. Ella was awarded a bronze rating at districts for her efforts.
- The conduct of meetings team consisted of Kyle Wessels, Carter Rosburg, Isabelle Dolan, Derrick Lindsay, Cora Reed, Lucas Tempus, and Keegan Wilgenbusch. Teams participating in this event were composed of seven members organized to act out the duties of an officer team. Teams were required to perform opening ceremonies, demonstrate two parliamentary procedure abilities, and successfully close a meeting. This event aids in the development of leadership abilities of young members for present and future chapter activities. Together, they earned a bronze rating at the sub-district level.
- Kyle Wessels, Carter Rosburg, Derrick Lindsay, and Lucas Tempus took the quiz of 50 questions relating to FFA at sub-districts, districts, and state. This quiz is only for freshmen in high school. At the sub-district level, Kyle and Carter earned a gold rating, while Lucas and Derrick earned a silver rating. At districts, Lucas earned a silver rating, and Derrick earned a bronze rating. At state, Carter and Lucas earned a silver rating.
- This year’s parliamentary procedure team consisted of Lauren Beyer, Kirby Cook, Samuel Cook, Keeley Kehrli, Kaitlyn Kortenkamp, and Charli Sherman. This is the next level up from conduct of meetings. This team also had to conduct a mock meeting. However, instead of five abilities, they had to learn 11 abilities at the district and sub-district levels. At the state level, they had to learn an additional 10 abilities. They were asked to perform five at random, and they had to conduct all five within 10 minutes. Together, they earned first-place gold at sub-districts, second-place gold at districts, first-place gold at state, and advanced to nationals. This will be our first team to compete at the national level.
- Frankie Dolan represented the chapter in the prepared public speaking event. This event is designed to develop rural and agricultural leadership, to provide for member participation in agricultural public speaking activities, and to stimulate interest along such lines. The prepared public speaking event requires participants to write and deliver a six- to-eight minute speech in front of a panel of judges. Scoring is based on the written manuscript, the delivery of the speech, and the answers to questions. Frankie was given a gold rating at the sub-district level.
- FFA teams from 21 chapters participated in this year’s career development event designed to provide the students an opportunity to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of veterinary science. Bethany Cook, Samuel Cook, Charli Sherman, and Keegan Wilgenbusch represented our chapter. The 83 individuals completed a general knowledge examination focusing on veterinary science. The team members also completed a written scenario and prepared a video focusing on proper veterinary clinical practices. They were given a silver rating and 11th place for their efforts.
Ambassador awards are given to members who represent the East Buchanan FFA Chapter in a positive manner. This can be earned through a variety of ways. Some examples are through academics, volunteering at official FFA functions, and earning their state FFA degree. The Ambassador Awards are as follows:
- FFA members are recognized for their academic achievement throughout their four years of high school at the district convention. To qualify for the academic achievement award at the state level, you must maintain a minimum of 3.5 GPA or higher from the beginning of your freshman year through the first trimester of your senior year. The following have accomplished that feat and were recognized at the Northeast District Leadership Conference: Cole Bowden, Bethany Cook, Hannabelle Erickson, Trey Johnson, Kaitlyn Kortenkamp, Emma Kress, and Lukas Recker.
- Every year, chapters across the state are able to nominate two members to serve on state committees at the Iowa FFA State Leadership Conference. The committees are either the program of activities or the auditing committee. The program of activities committee reviews all the state’s activities throughout the year and makes recommendations based on their experiences. The auditing committee reviews the state’s finances and gives recommendations based on the information provided to assist the state association in financial standing. This year, Bethany Cook was selected from East Buchanan to serve on the auditing committee. Bethany was the sixth in a row from East Buchanan and second member to serve on the auditing committee.
- Service is a key ingredient to success in our organization. Courtesy Corp is a way for FFA members to be of service to assist official FFA events and make sure the event runs as smoothly as possible. This year, the photography room was in need of Courtesy Corp members while at the state leadership conference, and three of our members jumped at the opportunity to be of assistance. Lauren Beyer, Samuel Cook, and Keeley Kehrli volunteered to usher people from the stage to the photo room and make sure they were holding the plaques correctly to get the best possible photo while on the stage.
- This year we had two members apply and run to serve the Northeast District as district officers. Lauren Beyer and Kirby Cook both applied for and made the ballot at the district convention on March 13. Kirby was balloted for Southeast Sub-District vice president, while Lauren was balloted for secretary. While they were not elected, we hope to see them pursue higher offices next year at the state and district levels.
- This year, Trey Johnson applied for an award through his supervised agricultural experience. In addition to playing golf, Trey kept records of his experiences from his employment at Buffalo Creek Golf Course. Through Buffalo Creek, he explained the skills he obtained, how he grew through this project, and how this benefits him in the future. Through all this, Trey was awarded state winner in the turfgrass management division area, where his application will advance to nationals. Trey is our first proficiency award champion.
- Every fall, the East Buchanan FFA Chapter sells fruit, meat, and cheeses. The money raised through this fundraiser allows us to go places and offer our members opportunities to take part in a variety of functions. Our top 10 sellers were: 1) Dalton and Kaitlyn Kortenkamp, 2) Keegan Wilgenbusch, 3) Noah Walthart, 4) Trey Johnson, 5) Lukas Recker, 6) Gwendolyn Cabalka, 7) Frankie Dolan, 8) Charli Sherman, 9) Derrick Lindsay, 10) Connor and Blake Williams.
- The Iowa FFA Degree is the highest degree that the Iowa FFA State Association can bestow upon its members. To accomplish this feat, members: 1) have been an active FFA member for at least 24 months; 2) have completed at least two years of systematic instruction in agricultural education; 3) have earned and productively invested at least $1,500 or worked at least 375 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program; 4) have a satisfactory scholastic record; 5) have demonstrated leadership abilities from a specific list of activities; 6) have completed 25 hours of community service; and 7) have participated in at least five different FFA activities above the local level. This year, we are proud to add four more names to the list. Gwendolyn Cabalka, Kirby Cook, Emma Kress, and Connor Williams were all awarded this honor.
- Scholarship is very important to the East Buchanan FFA Chapter. Without good grades, members would not be able to participate in various activities. The chapter is awarding those who have maintained outstanding grades this academic school year. We calculate using the GPAs for trimesters 1 and 2 since trimester 3 isn’t complete yet. If a member has a cumulative 3.65 and up GPA for this school, year they were placed on the gold honor roll. If a member has earned a cumulative 3.00 to 3.64 GPA for this school year, they were put on the silver honor roll. On the gold honor roll are: Lauren Beyer, Cole Bowden, Bethany Cook, Ella Cook, Kirby Cook, Frankie Dolan, Isabelle Dolan, Hannabelle Erickson, Trey Johnson, Keeley Kehrli, Keaton Kelly, Kaitlyn Kortenkamp, Emma Kress, and Kyle Wessels. On our silver honor roll are: Gwen Cabalka, Derrick Lindsay, Lukas Recker, Cora Reed, Carter Rosburg, Lucas Tempus, Charli Sherman, Nikolas Stahr, and Connor Williams.
Star Awards are given to individuals who have been the most active in the East Buchanan FFA Chapter throughout the year. The members obtain these awards through the merit system, which tallies the amount of work they assist with throughout the year. The 2020-21 Star Awards go to:
- This award goes to an individual who is in his first year of membership. He has participated in conduct of meetings, fruit sales, greenhouse work, and many other activities. His supervised agricultural experience is being a farmhand. This year’s Star Greenhand Award goes to Keegan Wilgenbusch.
- The individual receiving this award is in their sophomore year of high school and their second year of membership. She participated in parliamentary procedure, farm safety day, and several leadership conferences along with numerous other activities. Her supervised experience is goat production. This year’s Star Sophomore is Charli Sherman.
- The individual receiving this award is in their junior year of high school and their third year of membership. He participated in parliamentary procedure, the pancake breakfast, and served the 2019-20 chapter historian, and 2020-21 chapter treasurer, along with numerous other activities. His supervised experience is swine production. This year’s Star Junior is Kirby Cook.
- This year our star senior is in her fourth year of membership. She has participated in parliamentary procedure, attended national conferences, received her Iowa degree, and served as the 2018-19 and 2019-20 chapter reporter and the 2020-21 chapter president. Her supervised agricultural experience is agricultural education. This year’s Star Senior is Kaitlyn Kortenkamp.
- The Chapter Star Award is the winner out of all the classes with the highest merit point totals for the year. This year’s Chapter Star is Kaitlyn Kortenkamp.
- The DeKalb Award goes to the senior who has been the most active throughout their high school career. Kaitlyn Kortenkamp is the winner this year.
Alumni awards are given to adults who have provided a great service to the East Buchanan FFA chapter. These awards are voted upon by the executive committee and handed out at the awards program every year. The 2021 alumni awards are as follows:
- The Blue and Gold Award is given to someone who has shown continuous support to our program and has made a lasting impact on the chapter. David and Ellen Doese have been instrumental in helping our chapter during contest season and with photos. They gave up countless hours to assist in chaperoning events and donated photos from our speaking events. The 2020-21 Blue and Gold Award went to David and Ellen Doese.
- The honorary membership is awarded to farmers, school superintendents, principals, members of boards of education, chapter advisors, teachers, staff members in agricultural education, business people, and others who are helping to advance agricultural education and the FFA, and who have recorded outstanding service. They may be elected to honorary membership by majority vote of the members at any meeting or convention. This year, Nickey and Greg Witte have been elected honorary members for all their help with the greenhouse work. Their guidance and support has been invaluable.
We wrapped up our night with the 2020-21 chapter officer team that was able to give retiring speeches about each other and award their colleague their retiring plaque. They were also able to introduce the 2021-22 chapter officer team by installing their replacement for the upcoming year.
The 2020-21 and 2021-22 officer teams are:
- President, Kaitlyn Kortenkamp (2020-21), Kirby Cook (2021-22)
- Vice president, Trey Johnson (2020-21), Keeley Kehrli (2021-22)
- Secretary, Cole Bowden (2020-21), Lauren Beyer (2021-22)
- Treasurer, Kirby Cook (2020-21), Samuel Cook (2021-22)
- Reporter, Keeley Kehrli (2020-21), Frankie Dolan (2021-22)
- Sentinel, Frankie Dolan (2020-21), Charli Sherman (2021-22)
- Chaplain, Lauren Beyer (2020-21), Dalton Kortenkamp (2021-22)
- Historian, Hannabelle Erickson, (2020-21), Ella Cook (2021-22)
- Parliamentarian, Bethany Cook (2020-21), Gram Erickson (2021-22)
As you can see, the East Buchanan FFA Chapter has been very successful throughout the school year. Even with a pandemic in the midst, we continue to strive for excellence.