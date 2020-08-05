INDEPENDENCE – Each year, the Northeast District and Iowa FFA Officers plan and facilitate Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) conferences for FFA members in the Northeast district. Independence High School welcomed FFA chapters from all over the Northeast district on Tuesday, July 21.
While at Independence, present district and state officers, along with past district and state officers, lead four interactive workshops for FFA chapter leaders, many of which are officers, for the annual COLT conference. East Buchanan FFA had the privilege of having two past officers, Jodie Mausser (past Northeast district and state officer) and Austin Cook (past Northeast district officer) present workshops.
The workshops that were facilitated were local FFA chapter programs focused in the areas of advocating for the agriculture industry, connecting with stakeholders, recruiting for the local chapter, and working as a cohesive team. FFA leaders also received training relative to their specific officer duties within the local chapter.
The FFA leaders who attended from East Buchanan include Kaitlyn Kortenkamp, Trey Johnson, Cole Bowden, Kirby Cook, Keeley Kehrli, Frankie Dolan, Lauren Beyer, and Mr. Jon Doese.
Iowa FFA President Mickayla McGill stated, “COLT conference provides a chance for FFA members to learn more about their responsibility as a local leader and is a conference for members to meet and connect with state, district, and other chapter officers.”
East Buchanan Chapter President Kaitlyn Kortenkamp said, “Despite this year’s COLT conference being a little different under the circumstances, the facilitators did an excellent job at making the conference enjoyable! I learned many new things to bring to our chapter from workshop leaders, as well as leaders from other chapters, and can’t wait to take on this school year with my team.”
COLT conference programming is designed as a two-year rotation of local leaders training. The focus areas of next year’s program include agriculture literacy, time management, professionalism, and self-confidence. The goal is to engage FFA members in learning about the tools that would allow them to be successful in anything they are part of through high school and beyond.