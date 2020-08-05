INDEPENDENCE – The week of July 6, 2020, was supposed to be the week of the Buchanan County Fair. This year has been unique, and the county fair was no different. Instead of food and nightly entertainment to go along with the livestock shows, the fair had a little different look to it due to COVID-19.
However, that didn’t deter eight East Buchanan FFA members from having fun and showcasing their livestock projects.
The week began with Bethany and Samuel Cook showing their FFA sheep. Austin and Ella Cook showed their FFA rabbits, poultry and dairy goats. Charli Sherman showed her FFA meat goats. Keeley Kehrli and Alexa Riniker showed their FFA pigs, and DeAnn Lentz wrapped it up by showing her FFA cattle.
All members did a fantastic job and represented their chapter with pride.
East Buchanan FFA looks forward to the 2021 Buchanan County Fair!