URBANA – East-Central Iowa REC (ECI REC) is proud to announce it has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 12 graduating seniors who plan to further their education in a diverse range of programs. Congratulations to these deserving students!
The lucky scholarship winners are listed below. Included is information about where they are from, their parents, their high school, and the college/program they intend to pursue after graduation:
- Samantha Adams, North Linn High School, daughter of Michelle and Ted Adams of Walker, Kirkwood Community College, surgical tech
- Amanda Becker, Starmont High School, daughter of Janet Becker of Dundee, University of Wisconsin-Platteville, agriculture education/business
- Rachel Clayberg, Jesup High School, daughter of Kelly and Nate Clayberg of Independence, Coe College, nursing
- Christina Harrelson, Vinton-Shellsburg High School, daughter of Tom and Mary Harrelson of Vinton, University of Northern Iowa, business teaching
- Kaylee Kleitsch, Wapsie Valley Community High School, daughter of Brenda and Richard Kleitsch of Fairbank, Iowa State University, agriculture and society
- Carter Michels, Dunkerton High School, son of Christopher and Tiffanie Michels of Fairbank, Iowa State University, engineering
- Lukas Recker, East Buchanan High School, son of Tim and Kristy Recker of Aurora, Upper Iowa University, agricultural business
- Rylee Sash, Union High School, daughter of MaryJo and Kevin Sash, La Porte City, Iowa State University, event and hospitality management
- Megan Schulte, Benton Community High School, daughter of Christopher and Kelly Schulte, Norway, University of Northern Iowa, communication sciences and disorders
- Jaden Schwarting, Independence Junior/Senior High School, daughter of Tony and Julie Schwarting of Independence, Hawkeye Community College, nursing
- Kennedy Vogt, Center Point-Urbana High School, daughter of Shaun Vogt of Vinton, University of Northern Iowa, psychology
- Grace Zaugg, Xavier High School, daughter of Michelle and Gary Zaugg of Watkins, Colorado State University, architectural design
East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative maintains 2,284 miles of distribution power lines, serving 8,985 member-accounts in 11 Iowa counties – Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Fayette, Iowa, Linn, and Tama.