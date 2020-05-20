Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

URBANA – East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative (ECI REC) is proud to announce it has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 10 graduating seniors who plan to further their education in a diverse range of programs.

Congratulations to these deserving students!

  • Jacob Ludeking, Benton Community High School, son of George and Theresa Ludeking, Norway, to study agricultural business at Iowa State University
  • Matthew Hearn, Center Point-Urbana High School, son of Dennis Hearn, Urbana, to study agriculture at Kirkwood Community College
  • Alexa Riniker, East Buchanan High School, daughter of

  • Bruce and Jeanette Riniker, Winthrop, to study elementary education, literacy, and early childhood at the

  • University of Northern Iowa

  • Kenzie Fischels, Independence High School, daughter of Kelley and Jeff Fischels, Independence, to study business marketing management at Kirkwood Community College

  • Austin Miller, North Linn High School, son of David and Sheri Miller, Walker, to study agriculture systems technology at

  • Iowa State University

  • Zach Greiner, North Tama High School, son of Craig and Laurie Greiner, Clutier, to train as an electrician with ABC of Iowa Apprenticeship and Training Trust
  • Alexis See, Oelwein High School, daughter of Nathan and Kristi See, Hazleton, to study human physiology and pre-medicine at the University of Iowa

  • Kylee Anfinson, Starmont High School, daughter of Sheryl and Jeff Anfinson, Arlington, to study nursing at Northeast Iowa Community College

  • Leah Kaufman, Union High School, daughter of Mike and Barb Kaufman, Dysart, to study in the liberal arts transfer program at Hawkeye Community College
  • Charles Dudley, Vinton-Shellsburg High School, son of Nicole and Ben Dudley, Shellsburg, to study materials engineering at Iowa State University