INDEPENDENCE – The law firm of Roberts & Eddy, P.C. is pleased to announce that Brian C. Eddy, a shareholder and the president/CEO of the firm, has been admitted to practice before the United States Tax Court, a federal trial court that hears only tax cases.
This independent judicial forum is not connected to the IRS. Special judges preside at trials in a limited number of cities throughout the United States.
Eddy, a 1993 graduate of Independence High School, obtained his undergraduate degree in finance with an emphasis in accounting and taxation from the University of Iowa in 1997. He also minored in political science. He graduated with distinction honors from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2000. Eddy focused on business acquisitions, business law, real estate law, and tax matters at a law firm with 50+ attorneys in Minneapolis from 2000 to 2005 before returning to Independence in 2005.
Since returning to Independence, Brian has continued to focus on business acquisitions, business law, real estate, and taxation – as well as probate and estate planning.