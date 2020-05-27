Freshman Rachel Eddy qualified for the FFA creed speaking event at the state FFA Convention in Ames in April. The convention was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congratulations to Rachel for her qualification!
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 12:55 am
