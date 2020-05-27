Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Rachel Eddy

Rachel Eddy

 Courtesy Photo

Freshman Rachel Eddy qualified for the FFA creed speaking event at the state FFA Convention in Ames in April. The convention was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulations to Rachel for her qualification!