BUCHANAN COUNTY – Pam Egli, candidate for Iowa Senate District 32, will host a pair town hall meetings on Saturday, September 19, in the Buchanan County communities of Independence and Fairbank. The public is invited to learn more about Pam and why she wants to be elected to represent you in Des Moines.
Event times and locations follow:
- Saturday, September 19, at 10 a.m., the gazebo in Veterans Park, Independence
- Saturday, September 19, at 1 p.m., Island Park, Fairbank
Guests are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines when not with family members.
After some brief remarks, Pam will answer questions and listen to suggestions about how the quality of life in District 32 can be improved with the help of senate legislation.
If you are not able to attend, but would like to know more about Pam Egli, please visit her website at pamegliforsenate.com.