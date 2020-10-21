INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Cindy Gosse reminds voters about absentee ballots and voter registration deadlines.
Absentee Ballot Status
Individuals who requested an absentee ballot may track its status at https://sos.iowa.gov/.../absenteeballotst.../absentee/search.
Gosse reports voters have received incorrect information from political organizations. Please check the Iowa Secretary of State website (noted above) before calling the auditor’s office. If there concerns remain, contact her office at 319-334-4109.
If you have a completed (and signed) absentee ballot, it may be securely dropped off in the new absentee ballot drop box in the parking lot of the Buchanan County Courthouse.
If you received an absentee ballot but now wish to vote in person – do NOT discard your ballot. Contact the auditor’s office for instructions.
Buchanan County voters may also cast an early ballot at the auditor’s office during normal business hours at the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence.
Voter Registration
Gosse is encouraging those who wish to vote in the 2020 general election on November 3 to register early if they have not already done so. Voters may register on Election Day. However, Gosse encourages voters to get registered before Saturday, October 24, at 5 p.m. to avoid extra paperwork at the polling site on Election Day. This is the last day for pre-registration for the Tuesday, November 3 election.
If you have moved since the last election, it is important to update your voter registration to your current address before the day of the election.
A voter registration form may be obtained at http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/voteapp.pdf.
A voter may still register after the October 24 deadline, but the voter will need more identification. Non-registered voters who vote absentee at the auditor’s office after the October 24 deadline or those who plan to register on Election Day at their polling location will need to show proof of residence and proof of identity.
Proof of residency can be accomplished with:
- Residential lease
- Property tax statement
- Utility bill
- Bank statement
- Paycheck
- Government check
- Other government document (vehicle registration, tax assessment, etc.)
Acceptable proofs of identification must contain a photo and include:
- Iowa driver’s license (not expired more than 90 days)
- Iowa non-operator’s ID (not expired more than 90 days)
- Military ID (not expired)
- U.S. passport (not expired)
- Tribal ID (must be signed, with photo, not expired)
- Veteran’s ID (not expired)
- Voter ID Card (must be signed)
All forms of ID must be current and valid, and contain an expiration date.
For more information, contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109 or visit “Buchanan County Iowa Elections” on Facebook.