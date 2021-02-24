Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

ICSD band booster logo

INDEPENDENCE – Two upcoming concert dates for Independence musicians have been set. Due to the coronavirus, the concerts are for family members only; however, plans for videos are being made.

On Monday, March 1, the grades 5 and 6 bands and choir will perform in the gymnasium starting at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, March 4, the high school jazz bands will hold a concert starting at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Scheduled to perform are the Jazz Ensemble and the Jazz Orchestra.

Temperatures will be taken at the entrance. Please wear a mask and social distance between family groups.

Trending Food Videos