INDEPENDENCE – Two upcoming concert dates for Independence musicians have been set. Due to the coronavirus, the concerts are for family members only; however, plans for videos are being made.
On Monday, March 1, the grades 5 and 6 bands and choir will perform in the gymnasium starting at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, March 4, the high school jazz bands will hold a concert starting at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Scheduled to perform are the Jazz Ensemble and the Jazz Orchestra.
Temperatures will be taken at the entrance. Please wear a mask and social distance between family groups.