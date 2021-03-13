Buchanan County has been awarded $8,552 in federal funds to expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in the county, according to the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG). The funds are made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National (EFSP) Board Program.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
A local board will meet on Wednesday, April 7, to determine how the funds are to be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the Buchanan County area.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; 2) be eligible to receive federal funds; 3) have an accounting system; 4) practice non-discrimination; 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and 6) have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds should contact Sheri Alldredge, INRCOG, at 319-235-0311 for an application.
Applications must be received by March 31.