Coronavirus has had an unimaginable impact on life – changing our new normal to meetings online, school online, work (for those of us fortunate enough to still have it) from home or behind masks and barriers. Shopping in a mask where shelves are sparse or bare, hearts in windows, and social distancing have become the new normal. And because of or in spite of this, people have been spending time outdoors at our county parks and natural areas in amazing numbers.
I am thrilled that so many are making time outdoors a part of their new normal. It is something that has been an objective of the environmental education programming with the Buchanan County Conservation Board for years. As my way of looking at the glass half full, I have to say that this has been one positive outcome of the pandemic.
Last week, I spent several days removing invasive garlic mustard at Guy Grover, Schneider-Heinick-Rowe, Boies Bend, and Fontana Parks and picking up trash at Bryantsburg Prairie. Throughout the spring, I have been keeping a photo journal of emerging spring wildflowers at all the parks I visit.
During this time, others were there also – spending time fishing, walking dogs, hiking, mushroom hunting, turkey hunting, picnicking, playing, boating, fossil hunting, observing wildlife and wildflowers, searching for “baby bison,” and taking photos.
But I have been saddened to see that not everyone who visits is respectful of the resource, and others who may be using it or responsible enough to leave it in as good or better shape than when they arrived. In particular, there have been three notable issues that have been especially bothersome to me as they make it less pleasant for others to use our natural areas.
Dog Poop on Trails
Dogs are one of the joys of life. They provide us with unconditional love and support. I always loved taking my dog on walks in natural areas and, I admit, I often let him walk off leash. But, when others were present, I called him back and leashed him. I kept him close when passing others or moved off the trail to let others pass. And I never let him poop on the trail. He did poop in the woods, but not on the trail where others would either step in it or have to avoid it to enjoy their hike.
So, dog owners, please make sure you are conscious of others using the parks. Keep your dog(s) leashed per county rules – at least in areas when you are encountering other people. Train your dog not to lunge at or bark at others using the trail. Step off the trail to let others pass – especially if you see someone who appears fearful of your dog. And most importantly, clean up after your dog – bring a bag and pick up the poop and take it to a trash can or, at the very least, make sure the waste is off of the trail. And be ambassadors for dogs in public areas by educating others who may not be doing their part.
Spent Shotgun Casings
Hunting is a pastime that has multiple positive attributes: It provides food, it can help maintain healthy populations of many animal species, it can be a means of centering yourself with your surroundings. Since I have never hunted, I can’t enumerate all the benefits that individuals gain through the pastime, but I know many hunters who enjoy their time in the outdoors as much as the final kill or trophy animal. Most hunters, like most dog owners, are responsible stewards of the areas in which they hunt and take care to protect the resource and their ability to hunt there.
So hunters, please understand that the best way to prevent others from seeing hunters and hunting in a negative way is to make your activity virtually invisible. When a person who does not hunt visits a park and sees shells and spent casings with pieces of clay pigeons scattered all around, they are inclined to place the responsibility on all hunters. Buchanan County Conservation policy does not yet directly address target shooting of stationary objects or thrown clay pigeons; however, it does prohibit littering, and both targets and casings left behind are litter. Hunters should all be ambassadors for their sport; take the time to pick up your targets, spent shells, and casings – and those of others who do not.
Fishing “Litter”
Fishing seems to have exploded in practice this spring. Whether you catch and release or keep and clean legal-size fish for eating, you probably have at least one fishing tale to share with others. I really like the “catching” of fish, but I can’t get around all the “fishing” it takes to get there, so I stopped fishing many years ago. For my oldest son, however, not being able to fish on a regular basis is not an option. If you are like him and have a real passion for the sport, if you are more of an occasional hobbyist, or if you are just getting started, it is clear that it takes a healthy fish habitat to have successful fishing (or at least catching).
I have a gruesome visual I share with youth of a dead and dehydrated bird dangling from a branch by fishing line with the hook stuck in its beak. Likely someone cast and tangled their line with live bait, cut or broke the line off, and left it. The bird that ate the bait swallowed the hook and likely struggled for hours or days before dying and dangling with the line still tangled and the hook stuck in its beak.
So fishers, please remember that the shoreline along your fishery is part of the resource also. Avoid casting near tree limbs if you are unsure of how to prevent tangling your line. And please pick up after yourself. We have more litter along the lakeshore at Fontana (bait containers, bobbers and lures, fishing line, beverage cans, cups, and bottles, food wrappers, etc.) than anywhere else in the park. It cannot be more difficult to take an empty container with you than it is to carry the full one in. As a fishing ambassador, tutor a beginner, be responsible, set a good example, and educate others who might not be making the right choices.
As for the rest of us choosing to be outdoors as an antidote for all the “stay inside” mania of today’s world, we should take it upon ourselves to make each place we enjoy visiting better than it was when we arrived. Take an empty plastic bag and pick up litter we see, help with removal of invasive species, share photos and stories of our experiences, and encourage others to use and enjoy these wonderful public natural areas we have – respectfully and responsibly – so they continue to restore and refresh us for generations to come.