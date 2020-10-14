INDEPENDENCE – Brittney Zumbach Carroll, regional director for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, was present at the Independence Public Library on October 6 to help constituents with issues.
“Every year, I complete my 99-county tour to hear directly from Iowans from across the state and to be as accessible as possible. But, when I can’t be there, members of my team help fill the gap,” said Sen. Ernst. “I’m glad my staff is getting out – safely and sensibly – to listen to and hear directly from Iowans about how we can continue to be helpful. Whether it’s with the Veterans Administration or any other federal agency, my office is always here to help.”
Staff of Sen. Ernst have been holding traveling office hours across Iowa throughout September and October.
Those who were unable to attend the traveling office hours may submit a casework request online at www.ernst.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/casework or contact one of the senator’s offices directly.
Contact information for the office closest to Buchanan County follows:
111 Seventh Avenue SE, Suite 480
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Phone: 319-365-4504
Fax: 319-365-4683