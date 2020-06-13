Due to COVID-19’s impact and the resulting cancellation of group gatherings, the calendar of events that typically runs in the Independence Bulletin Journal has not been a feature of the newspaper since early March.
With health-related guidelines loosening up – and more and more people are starting to congregate once again – the Bulletin Journal is asking organizations and individuals to start submitting notices of meetings, events, and more to run on the Calendar page.
To make your submissions, email news@bulletinjournal.com.