Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, a number of organizations have postponed or cancelled upcoming events.
To add your cancellation to our list for publication, call 319-334-2557 or email news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday – Sunday Nov. 21 – 22
- Common Grounds and Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont have cancelled their upcoming cookie fundraising events.
Thursday, Nov. 26
- The annual Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Triumphant Church has been cancelled.
Friday, Dec. 4
- The Independence Chamber of Commerce has cancelled Jingle on Main.
Saturday, Dec. 5
- The Buchanan County Historical Society has cancelled its annual Christmas Cookie Walk.
- The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary Unit 264 has cancelled its breakfast and cookie walk.
Monday, Dec. 7
- Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 has cancelled its regular meeting.
Saturday, Dec. 12
- The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary Unit 264 has cancelled its hunters’ breakfast.
Other Cancellations
- The December meeting of the Ladies Literary Club is cancelled.
- The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild will not meet in December and January.
- Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 has cancelled its January meeting.