Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, a number of organizations have postponed or cancelled upcoming events.
Saturday, Dec. 12
- The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary Unit 264 has cancelled its hunters’ breakfast.
- The Buchanan County Fair Association’s holiday craft and vendor show has been cancelled.
Other Cancellations
- The December meeting of the Ladies Literary Club is cancelled.
- The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild will not meet in December and January.
- Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 has cancelled its January meeting.