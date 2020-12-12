Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, a number of organizations have postponed or cancelled upcoming events.

To add your cancellation to our list for publication, call 319-334-2557 or email news@bulletinjournal.com.

Saturday, Dec. 12

- The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary Unit 264 has cancelled its hunters’ breakfast.

- The Buchanan County Fair Association’s holiday craft and vendor show has been cancelled.

Other Cancellations

- The December meeting of the Ladies Literary Club is cancelled.

- The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild will not meet in December and January.

- Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 has cancelled its January meeting.

