June is PTSD Awareness Month and, in recognition, Building Direction for Families (BDF) would like to provide evidence-based parenting tips that can be easily implemented to not only combat the impacts of childhood trauma, but also help any and all families form strong, healthy bonds, increase cooperative family dynamics, and decrease both parent and child stress.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, is often associated with veterans, law enforcement, medical occupations, or, even more generally, adults. However, childhood includes crucial developmental years during which children, particularly ages 0 through 6 and adolescents, are more sensitive and susceptible to the long-lasting and ill effects of stress or trauma.
Commonly recognized traumas for children is family turmoil, including but not limited to domestic violence, divorce, grief or loss, medical trauma, exposure to natural disasters, neglect, physical and/or sexual abuse, bullying, community violence, and more complex traumas, which typically occur due to cumulative experiences rather than single events. However, it is important to recognize that trauma for a child can take a number of other forms, and the threshold for which each child can withstand stressful events before they become traumatic greatly depends not only on where they are in terms of age and development, but also the unique personalities and characteristics of individual children.
Raising public awareness about the scope and serious impact of child traumatic stress on the safety and healthy development of America’s youth is central to raising the standard of care and increasing access to quality services and skills for children and their families. Fortunately, there are easy steps all parents and caregivers can take to help children thrive, steps proven to be effective when implemented as little as five minutes per day.
Special Time
Scheduling five to 15 minutes of “special time” each day to play with your child is priceless. The interaction is essential to building a healthy relationship, which increases your child’s confidence and sense of safety and security. Special time should be one-on-one with each parent and individual child, and should include a joint activity that the CHILD CHOOSES. This special time should be given every day, regardless of child behavior, and should never be taken away as discipline or punishment.
P.R.I.D.E. Skills
P.R.I.D.E. skills should be incorporated into special time as these are key to your child’s self-esteem, improving the parent-child relationship, decreasing behavioral problems, decreasing abuse and trauma risk potential, thus child mental health issues, and increasing child compliance. P.R.I.D.E. stands for PRAISE, REFLECT, IMITATE, DESCRIBE, and ENTHUSIASM. It is key to remember that “giving commands” and “asking questions” are okay outside of the five-plus-minute P.R.I.D.E. relationship building time; however, during the special time, remember to let the child take the lead by you using the P.R.I.D.E. skills. Actively ignore inappropriate behaviors during special time. These may increase at first as children aim for your attention, but by not providing that attention this will ultimately improve.
For more information on child trauma and age-specific signs and interventions, contact Nicole McGreevy at Building Direction for Families (319-334-5105), or visit the National Child Traumatic Stress Network at www.nctsn.org.