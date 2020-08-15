FONTANA PARK – Join Bailey, a naturalist intern for Buchanan County Conservation, for a family-friendly program where participants will learn about how animals find their food using their senses. This event will be hosted at Fontana Park on August 22, 1883 125th Street, Hazleton, at 10 a.m.
Families will be creating sensory puzzles for the raccoons, coyote, and eagle as a form of enrichment and to explore how each animal finds its food. Limited space is available, so sign up soon at www.buchanancountyparks.com. Masks and social distancing will be enforced, and a COVID-19 waiver is required.