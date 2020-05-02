Is research your thing? Are you fascinated by history, specifically your family history? If so, we are pleased to announce that the Independence Public Library online resource Ancestry is now temporarily available to library patrons at home due to COVID-19. Usually, this is available only at the library.
We’ve all heard those great family stories passed down from generation to generation. Now is the time to do a little exploring and match the faces to those names, or see the history of generations of people – your people. Dig in, who knows where it may lead? Enjoy this free resource from the comfort of your home for a limited time only.
To learn more about Ancestry at home, visit our library home page at http://independenceia.or/library and click on Ancestry.com in the upper left with gold-colored letters. This will take you to another page on the library website that includes a link to Ancestry.com that you can access from home as well as a video tutorial showing the basics of how to get there and do a basic search.
Once you enter the site by clicking on Ancestry during COVID-19, you will find tabs at the top of the page. If you need a bit of help, click on the Learning Center tab. Here you will find tips and tricks from experts at Ancestry to assist you in your research.
If you like to just jump in, head to the Search tab and begin searching the billions of records Ancestry has available. The Charts and Forms tab is interesting as well. Here you will find downloadable forms such as: Ancestral Chart, Research Calendar, Family Group Sheet, and more for your recordkeeping.
If you have any questions or issues, please email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 and leave a message. We check messages daily Monday through Friday.