INDEPENDENCE – According to Cindy Gosse, Buchanan County auditor and commissioner of elections, the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, for the purpose of voting by absentee ballot in the Tuesday, November 3, general election.
Absentee ballots for the general election may also be cast at the auditor’s office during normal business hours through Monday, November 2, or by mail. Requests for an absentee ballot to be mailed to a voter were due October 24. Absentee ballots must be returned to the auditor’s office by 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, or be postmarked by midnight Monday, November 2.
The Buchanan County Auditor’s Office is located in the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence. If you received an absentee ballot, but now want to vote in person, contact the auditor’s office for instructions. Do NOT destroy your ballot.
The Bulletin Journal will publish as many results as possible for the Wednesday, November 4, newspaper. Official results will be published after the election has been certified by the county canvass of ballots scheduled for November 10.
For more voter information, contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109.