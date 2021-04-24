INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Extension and Outreach Office is now offering extended evening office hours on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. through November 3, or the end of Daylight Savings Time.
“The extension council approved this change last year to help us better serve clients who are not free to receive services during our business day,” explained Buchanan County Executive Director Roxanne Fuller.
Last year, the extension council also approved a change to allow the office to close at noon on Fridays. This allows staff to more easily flex hours to attend evening meetings and programming other nights of the week without overtime.
“We want to provide appropriate and timely services to our community, including expanding program opportunities, but also be fiscally responsible with staff hours,” Fuller added. “This schedule made sense after looking at the volume of contacts received on typical Friday afternoons and established practices at some other county extension offices across the state.”
Current office hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please contact staff if you need to schedule an appointment outside these at xbuchanan@iastate.edu or by calling 319-334-7161.