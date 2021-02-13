INDEPENDENCE – Celebrate the snow with Snow Games on Saturday, February 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.!
This indoor/outdoor event for children in grades 3-6 will be held at the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach Office at Heartland Acres, located at 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard in Independence. Games may include snow sculpting and painting, obstacle courses, catapults, crafts, and more!
Hot chocolate will be served. COVID-19 best practices will be followed, and masks are required.
Call Buchanan County Extension and Outreach to register at 319-334-7161.