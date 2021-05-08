INDEPENDENCE – Independence BrewBQ is pleased to announce its partnership with the Buchanan County Fair Association for the 15th annual BrewBQ to be held on Saturday, August 28, at Riverwalk Parks.
The proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Buchanan County Fair Association’s new 4-H Building/Events Center project. The new building will provide ample space for 4-H and FFA groups year-round, and will house the Buchanan County ISU Agricultural Extension District office. Community groups will be able to hold classes, meetings, and seminars in the reception space and conference room.
The building will also be available as rental space for weddings, conferences, and other large events.
“The fair association is responsible for providing the Buchanan County 4-H and FFA organizations with a location for agricultural and STEM education,” said Molly Dennie, fair manager. “The current facilities do not meet the needs of these organizations, and the fair association’s resources are limited because of the minimal income opportunities of the current facilities. We are looking forward to our partnership with BrewBQ, and continuing to reach our project fundraising goal.”
This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Independence BrewBQ.
“We are on track to have a great celebration, including breweries and brew clubs who have been long-time partners and some new faces,” said Pete Gaumer, Independence BrewBQ committee member. “Partnering with local organizations like the fair association has always been a priority, and a necessity, to ensure BrewBQ runs smoothly. We depend on volunteers to have a successful event so we can then provide a meaningful donation.”
About the Fair Association
The mission of the Buchanan County Fair Association is to provide fun and educational activities, agricultural endeavors, and entertainment to a wide spectrum of citizens in Buchanan County.
About BrewBQ
The Independence BrewBQ is a one-day outdoor festival featuring BBQ vendors, live music, a craft brew zone, and a bike ride – as well as a fundraiser for charity at the same time!
Admittance into Riverwalk Parks is FREE with the opportunity to purchase delicious barbecue and brews on tap. Everyone can enjoy live music at no cost.
Those wishing to check out the craft brew zone can purchase brew tasting passes in advance or the day of the event. Visit www.brewbq.org for more information and to purchase craft brew zone tickets.