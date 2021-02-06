INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association host the third and final Friday fish fry of the season on January 29.
The organizers created a drive-thru event due to COVID safety limitations, and continued to make adjustments with each event. They responded to concerns about the waiting line route and moved it on to the fairgrounds; they increased the number of fry units to prepare bigger batches; they standardized the meal (while keeping it huge and tasty); and they reached out for more volunteers to help.
“We served over 1,200 meals through our three fish and chicken fries!,” said Molly Dennie, fair manager. “With the help of dozens of 4-H participants and many adult volunteers from around the county, we were able to be hold very successful events, even with the new drive-thru approach. We saw customers from every corner of Buchanan County, as well as many visiting from other counties. We are so pleased with the outcome, and grateful for the support!”
Proceeds from the events will go toward fairground improvements. One of the long-term improvements will be a new 4-H building.
The “Building a Fair Future” campaign kicked off January 20 with an open house and short program describing the project and announcing key donations. To view a campaign video and for more information, visit http://www.buchanancountyfair.org/building-a-fair-future/ or contact Molly Dennie at manager@buchanancountyfair.org or 319-327-1789.