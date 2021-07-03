INDEPENDENCE – The first day of 4-H project judging began on Thursday, July 1, for the Buchanan County Fair. 4-Hers gathered at the 4-H Building to have their static, non-livestock projects and knowledge evaluated. The projects were slotted into seven broad classes:
- Class A: Animals
- Class B: Creative Arts
- Class C: Agriculture and Natural Resources
- Class D: Family and Consumer Science
- Class E: Personal Development
- Class F: Science, Engineering, and Technology
- Class G: Other
Each class has anywhere from one to a dozen subclasses.
Every project has a story of how it came about and what new skills were learned. Among the participants on Thursday were:
Emma Kress
She made a braided “No Sew Rag Rug” from 47 pairs of jeans and khakis. She started with a few pairs of her dad’s jeans, and then friends and neighbors began offering her more pants, some dropped anonymously at her door.
Trevor Lindsay
Trevor’s grandfather, Mike Williams, gave him a chunk of rough walnut, complete with a live edge, to make a table. Williams is a woodworker, and gave tips to his grandson. Trevor sanded everything down, then applied a clear glossy coat sealant. For the legs, he got one-inch-square steel tubing from Rick Johnson’s welding shop. Trevor knew some welding, but his uncle, Scott Williams, gave him some more tips. Trevor spent three weeks on the project starting just as school let out for the summer. He plans to use the table for studying or homework.
Drew Copenhaver
Drew likes baseball, and especially pitching. He built a pitching platform so he could have a flatter place to practice. It is covered with artificial turf and features a rubber pitcher’s plate. With cutout handholds, the plywood unit is very mobile, unlike a dirt mound. It can be moved when it’s time to mow the lawn.
All of three of these projects were set aside to be considered to go on to state-level competition.