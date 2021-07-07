INDEPENDENCE – Seven local ladies are vying for 2021 Buchanan County Fair Queen this week.
They already underwent judging on Sunday, June 27, but will be involved all week in activities – from riding in the Independence parade last Saturday, to hosting a princess social last night, to baking a pie together on Thursday. The coronation will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday before the Hall of Fame induction and pie auction. As 4-H/FFA club members, the candidates will also be involved with the livestock shows and other activities throughout the week.
CANDIDATE BIOGRAPHIES
Lauren Beyer
Lauren is the daughter of Chris and Jayme Beyer and lives outside of Quasqueton. She will be a junior this fall at East Buchanan High School, and is actively involved with many different activities. Lauren will be a third-year returning member on the East Buchanan dance team and also the volleyball team. On top of sports, she is also busy with being a member of FFA, student council, district student council, choir, and 4-H. Raising Boer goats has also become a big hobby of hers and fills in her free time with dance, raising livestock, babysitting kids, and spending time with friends and family.
Ella Cook
Ella is the daughter of Travis and Susan Cook of Winthrop. She will be a senior at East Buchanan this fall. Ella will be a fourth-year EB dance team member, fourth-year varsity football and wrestling cheerleader, and this will be her second year as part of the East Buchanan High School girls’ wrestling team. Ella is also involved with her school’s concert and chamber choirs, and EB FFA, where she is part of the officer team and shows rabbits, dairy goats, and poultry at the Buchanan County Fair.
Avery Hanaway
Avery is the daughter of Corey and Audrey Hanaway of Independence. She recently graduated from Independence Junior/Senior High school, where she was involved in FFA, student council, archery, and much more. This fall, Avery will be attending Hawkeye Community College to major in agricultural business. Avery is also currently serving as the 2021-22 Iowa FFA northeast state vice president, where she represents the FFA chapters and chapter members of Northeast Iowa at the state level. Avery has been a member of the Heartland Kids 4-H club for 10 years, and competed at the Buchanan County Fair every summer with static and livestock projects. In her free time, Avery enjoys kayaking, fishing, painting, photography, working with her animals, and spending time with friends and family. Avery is extremely grateful for the opportunity to possibly represent a county and fair that she is very passionate about!
Kaylee Kleitsch
Kaylee is 18 years old and recently graduated from Wapsie Valley High School, where she was active in FFA, Student Ambassadors, choir, musical, archery, and a handful of other activities. She resides just outside of Fairbank with her parents, Brenda and Rick, and two brothers, Brock and Brody. She has been a member of the Atom Bombers 4-H club for 10 years, competing at the Buchanan County Fair every summer with static and livestock projects. When she has free time, she really enjoys baking, kayaking, fishing, working with animals, and spending time with friends and family. She looks forward to running for fair queen and the chance to represent a county and fair that she loves so much.
Courtney Schmitz
Courtney is the daughter of Bob and Jenny Schmitz of Fairbank. She just graduated from Wapsie Valley High School this past May where she participated in football cheerleading, basketball, track, softball, FFA, student ambassadors, choir, and musical. Courtney plans to attend Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo to study dental hygiene and dance on the Redtail’s dance team this fall. Her favorite summer pastimes are spending time with family and friends, relaxing in her hammock, and eating ice cream every chance she gets!
Charli Sherman
Charli is the daughter of Aaron and Ella Sherman of Rowley. She will be a junior at East Buchanan in the fall where she serves as sentinel for the FFA chapter, is on the dance team, a varsity football and wrestling cheerleader, and a choir member. Charli is currently serving as the 2021 Buchanan County Beef Princess, vice president of the Buffalo Bells & Buckles 4-H Club, and on the Buchanan County Youth County Council. She raises meat goats and beef cattle to show at the Buchanan County Fair and Iowa State Fair and has a passion for helping younger members learn and succeed with their fair projects. This summer Charli can be found hauling a bale of hay on the trunk lid of her 2005 Pontiac G6 from one farm to another for her livestock, floating down the Wapsipinicon with friends, working at the Winthrop Vet Clinic, eating ice cream, or being Grandad Kevin and Gramma Anita’s sidekick.
Samantha (Sam) Yexley
Sam is the daughter of David and Tanya Yexley of Jesup. She recently graduated from Jesup High School. At school, she was involved in FFA, soccer, cross country, speech, student council, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Jesup CAPS. She is also active in her church’s youth group and plays club soccer for the Cedar Valley Soccer Club. Sam has participated in 4-H for the past eight years as a member of the Heartland Kids 4-H Club. At the Buchanan County Fair, she shows livestock as well as static projects, and loves helping out through 4-H Youth County Council. She is so excited to run for fair queen under a county and fair that has given so much to her.
The 2021 Queen will receive a $500 scholarship and be asked to be present awards during the rest of the fair. She will also represent Buchanan County at the Iowa State Fair Queen Competition.
The 2021 first runner-up will receive a $250 scholarship.